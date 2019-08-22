|
|
Bennie Lee Calhoun
Arlington - Mr. Bennie Lee Calhoun, age 75, of Arlington, Tennessee passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Methodist Hospital North.
His Visitation will take place on Saturday, August 24th fro 10 - 11:55 a.m. with a funeral celebration to begin at 12 noon at Tabernacle of Praise, 8051 Thorne Road, Arlington Tennessee 38002.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Tabernacle of Praise PO Box 602 Ellendale, TN 38029.
Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. is in charge; 7788 Church Street, Millington, Tennessee 38053. Phone (901) 872-8800, Fax (901) 872-4722.
[email protected]
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 22, 2019