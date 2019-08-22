Services
Jefferson Mortuary
7788 CHURCH ST
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 872-8800
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Tabernacle of Praise
8051 Thorne Road
Arlington, TN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Tabernacle of Praise
8051 Thorne Road
Arlington, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bennie Calhoun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bennie Lee Calhoun

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bennie Lee Calhoun Obituary
Bennie Lee Calhoun

Arlington - Mr. Bennie Lee Calhoun, age 75, of Arlington, Tennessee passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Methodist Hospital North.

His Visitation will take place on Saturday, August 24th fro 10 - 11:55 a.m. with a funeral celebration to begin at 12 noon at Tabernacle of Praise, 8051 Thorne Road, Arlington Tennessee 38002.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Tabernacle of Praise PO Box 602 Ellendale, TN 38029.

Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. is in charge; 7788 Church Street, Millington, Tennessee 38053. Phone (901) 872-8800, Fax (901) 872-4722.

[email protected]
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now