Benny O. Lendermon
Benny O. Lendermon

Memphis - Benny O. Lendermon, age 97, of Memphis passed away August 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Victoria. Benny is survived by two sons Benny Lendermon III and his wife Allison, Ken Lendermon and his wife Debbie; five grandchildren, Katie, Beth, Amber, Adam, and Drew. Benny was a veteran of WWII, a plumber by trade, an avid golfer with 17 holes-in-one, and a consummate family man. There will be an Inurnment at Calvary Cemetery with the details to be determined later and posted at smartcremationmem phis.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Food Bank, 239 S. Dudley, Memphis, TN 38104.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smart Cremation
1000 S Yates Rd.
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 827-7000
