Benton Bains Levie
1943 - 2020
Benton Bains Levie - loving husband, father and brother - passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the age of 76. He leaves behind his childhood sweetheart and wife of 54 years Brenda; his children Laura (husband Cary Estes) of Birmingham, Alabama, and Mary Katherine of Memphis, Tennessee; his sister Lynda Whitten of Albertville, Alabama; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Ben was preceded in death by his father Hoyt and his mother Mattilee.

Ben was born on December 23, 1943 in Albertville, Alabama. He graduated as valedictorian of his class at Albertville High School and received his bachelor's degree from Vanderbilt University. He graduated from Duke University medical school and completed his pediatric residency at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Ben practiced pediatric medicine for almost 30 years, which included running a private practice in Decatur, Alabama.

Ben loved children, as evidenced by his career as a pediatrician and his humanitarian work at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, where he volunteered for 20 years. He was known for his bright, colorful bow ties, Donald Duck impersonations, and smiley-face stickers. Ben always supported his daughters' endeavors and shared that praise with everyone. His kind and generous spirit cultivated many friendships, and friends and family alike enjoyed his wit, intelligence and sense of humor. A lifelong man of faith, Ben found joy and comfort with his church family at First Evangelical in Memphis.

A private funeral service will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Memorial Park on Poplar Avenue in Memphis. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Funeral service
1:30 PM
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
May 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
