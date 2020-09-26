Berlie E. Boyce, Jr.
Olive Branch, MS - Berlie E. Boyce, Jr., 76, died Friday, September 25, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hosptial- DeSoto. Berlie was born January 29, 1944 to B.E. and Wilma Boyce in New Orleans, LA. He worked at Firestone Plant then Continental Bakery (Wonder Bread) as a truck driver until his retirement. He was preceded in death by his father, B.E. Boyce, Sr., and a nephew, David Boyce. Berlie is survived by his mother, Wilma D. Boyce of Olive Branch, MS; two children, Chris Boyce of Lakeland, FL, Doug Boyce of Fairbanks, AK; his sister, Norma B. Washington of Olive Branch, MS and a brother, Steve Boyce of Millington, TN. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, one great grandchild, and his lifelong friend, Carol Dorris of Atlanta, GA. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119. Online condolences may be expressed at www.brantleyfuneral.com
