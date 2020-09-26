1/1
Berlie E. Boyce Jr.
Olive Branch, MS - Berlie E. Boyce, Jr., 76, died Friday, September 25, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hosptial- DeSoto. Berlie was born January 29, 1944 to B.E. and Wilma Boyce in New Orleans, LA. He worked at Firestone Plant then Continental Bakery (Wonder Bread) as a truck driver until his retirement. He was preceded in death by his father, B.E. Boyce, Sr., and a nephew, David Boyce. Berlie is survived by his mother, Wilma D. Boyce of Olive Branch, MS; two children, Chris Boyce of Lakeland, FL, Doug Boyce of Fairbanks, AK; his sister, Norma B. Washington of Olive Branch, MS and a brother, Steve Boyce of Millington, TN. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, one great grandchild, and his lifelong friend, Carol Dorris of Atlanta, GA. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119. Online condolences may be expressed at www.brantleyfuneral.com.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
6628952310
