Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Sam Abraham Chapel at Baron Hirsch Cemetery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard B. Silverman

Bernard B Silverman

Memphis - Bernard B Silverman, 95, of Memphis, TN passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

He was a retired corporal & US Veteran of the AAF Team serving in WWII as an assistant to surgeons. Some of his proudest moments happened when strangers would comment to him while he was wearing His Veterans Cap with Pins from various places, thank him for his service, and treat him for his meals. He was a travelling salesman after the war for Cotler. This past year he was active at the Memphis Jewish Home in pottery, painting, and sculpting which he started doing at the age of 94. He loved to play bingo and poker with fellow residents and was known as the Mayor of the Home.

He is survived by his son in law Danny Barton, grandaughters Nicole Miller and Kim Jamison (Jamie), 2 Great-grandchildren, & nephew Mark Silverman from Florida. He is survived by his longtime companion Tillaya Lutsky whom he was devoted to.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm today, September 23rd in the Sam Abraham Chapel at Baron Hirsch Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 23, 2019
