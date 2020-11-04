Bernard J. "Ben" Froelich, Jr.



Germantown, TN - Bernard J. "Ben" Froelich, Jr. (Aug. 24,1936 - Nov. 1, 2020)



Ben was born in Evanston, Illinois to Dr. Bernard J. Froelich and Nora Ethel Shumate. He graduated from Lake Forest High School and Northwestern University. He played on the football team for Northwestern, and was also a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. While at Northwestern, he met his future wife Beverly Johnson. They were married for 61 years.



After graduation, he attended OCS (Officer Candidate School) at Newport, Rhode Island. He served four years active duty in the Navy, and 18 years active reserves in Naval Air Intelligence. He retired Commander, USNR.



He built a long career in the plastics industry, employed by Dow Chemical, The Alpha Corporation of Tennessee, and Ferro Corporation.



Survivors include his wife, Beverly; son, John (Diane); and grandsons, Adam (26) and Daniel (23), of Portland, Oregon; daughter, Melinda (Darren Woods); and grandsons; Michael (21) and Ben Christian (13), of Burbank, California; and son, Thomas, of Memphis, Tennessee.



Ben loved his wife and family foremost, his church (Germantown Presbyterian), the Chicago Bears, Northwestern University, golf, travel, and sunsets.



Ben lived life to the fullest. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends, all of whom will treasure the memories of the amazing times had with him.









