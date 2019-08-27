|
|
Bernard Joseph Ausdenmoore
- - Bernard Joseph Ausdenmoore, 56, passed away peacefully in his home on August 22nd, 2019, surrounded by family.
Bernie was born to Robert and Laverne Ausdenmoore in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 15th, 1963. He graduated from Walnut Hills High School in 1981 before earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Valparaiso University in 1985. He was employed by ABB, Inc. as a Global Product Manager.
Bernie is preceded in death by his father, Robert Ausdenmoore, and his brother, Dan Ausdenmoore.
Bernie is survived by his wife of 31 years, Peg Ausdenmoore; their children, Sarah (husband Adiel) Morales, Rachael Ausdenmoore, and John Ausdenmoore; and grandchild, Matthew Joseph Morales, due in October.
He is also survived by his mother, Laverne Ausdenmoore; his siblings, Bob (wife Janet) Ausdenmoore, Kathy (husband Mike) Flynn, Hank (wife Billie) Ausdenmoore, Tim Ausdenmoore, and Chris (wife Jen) Ausdenmoore; brother-in-law, Steve (wife Lisa) Klobe; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, other relatives and many friends.
Memorials may be made to Colorectal Cancer Alliance (ccalliance.org) or Methodist Healthcare Hospice (methodisthealth.org/hospice).
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 27, 2019