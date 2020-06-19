Bernard L. Mayfield Sr.
Bernard L. Mayfield, Sr.

Memphis - Mr. Bernard L. Mayfield, Sr., age 69, passed away on June 17, 2020. "Bennie" as he was affectionately called was born in Memphis, TN, to the late Lucas Mayfield and Mattie Mayfield. He was united in holy matrimony for 38 years to Mrs. Margaret A. Mayfield, who precedes him in death. A triathlete of Southside High School, Class of 1970, football player and student of Tennessee State University, and retired truck driver of Yellow Roadway Carrier will be missed by many. "Bennie" is survived by his daughter, Laquitta Mayfield (Anthony) Hodges and god-daughter, Angelica Rucker; sons, Bernard (Cleo) Mayfield, Jr., Damon Thomas of Texas, Marceo McCulley, Maceo (Katrina) Mayfield, Corey Mayfield, and Justin Mayfield; sisters Ella Mayfield (Freddie) Hamlett and Patricia Mayfield Lee; brothers, Robert (Joyce) Herron, Luther Mayfield, Donnie Mayfield, seventeen grandchildren and a host of friends and family. Public Viewing will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc. | 3320 Millbranch Rd. | Memphis, TN 38116. Graveside service and interment will follow at Memorial Park Southwoods Cemetery | 5485 Hacks Cross Rd. | Memphis, TN 38125 at 1:30 PM.

Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc.

901-452-7331




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Harrison's Memorial Chapel Inc
JUN
24
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Memorial Park Southwoods Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Harrison's Memorial Chapel Inc
3320 Millbranch Rd
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 452-7331
