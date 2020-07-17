Bernice Burks Daniels



Bernice Burks Daniels was the daughter of the late Mr. Willis Burks, Sr., and Mrs. Lee Verda Burks; she was the seventh child of twelve children.



Bernice was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School. She went on to Graduate from Tennessee State University in Nashville in 1965. She also graduated from Trevecca College with a masters degree in education in 1991. Later she got an Educational Specialist degree from Cambridge College in 2003. She retired from teaching with the Memphis City Schools in 2008 after 30 years of service.



Bernice confessed hope in Christ at an early age at the old Tree of Life on Colorado Street under the leadership of Reverend Scott. She served as a faithful member at Tree of Life under the leadership of Reverend Isaiah Rowser where she served as choir president, Sunday school teacher, as well as chair of many choir days.



Bernice later joined New Nonconnah Baptist Church, under the leadership of Rev. Jones. Mother Bradley was her mentor for many years. She truly loved New Nonconnah and felt at home. She was active teaching Sunday School, VBS as well as singing in the choir until she was unable to. She remained faithful to New Nonconnah until God called her home to rest on



July 9, 2020.



Bernice leaves her family; her husband Andrew W. Daniels Jr., her children; Andrea W. Daniels, Denise M. Carter, Catrina S. VanHooks, Andrew.W.Daniels III, Shawn D. Daniels; Three sisters, Lucy Owens, Doris (Charles) Posey of Chicago, IL, and Jearleane Franklin; her brother, Clifford Burks; four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Bernice was preceded in death by: her grandchild Priscilla Wooten; four sisters, Gussie Mae Edwards, Lettie Buckles, and Dorothy Lusk, Delores Jean Burks Leflore, and three brothers, Arthur Burks, Sr., Willis C. Burks, Jr.; and Charlie Lee Burks









