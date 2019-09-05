|
|
Bernice "Bonnie" Granderson Atkins
Memphis - Mrs. Bernice "Bonnie" Granderson Atkins, age 77, of Memphis, TN, died Friday, August 30, 2019, at Millington Healthcare Center in Millington, TN.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 6th from 5 - 8 p.m. at Jefferson Mortuary, Inc., 7788 Church Street, Millington, Tennessee 38053. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 12 noon at Fullview Missionary Baptist Church, 7100 Memphis Arlington Road, Bartlett, TN 38135 with a final viewing from 10 - 11:55 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Association or United Way of the Mid-South.
Interment will follow at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery in Millington, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Jefferson Mortuary, Inc., P.O. Box 1163 7788 Church St., Millington, TN
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 5, 2019