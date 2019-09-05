Services
Jefferson Mortuary
7788 CHURCH ST
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 872-8800
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Mortuary
7788 CHURCH ST
Millington, TN 38053
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Fullview Missionary Baptist Church
7100 Memphis Arlington Road
Bartlett, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Atkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Granderson "Bonnie" Atkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernice Granderson "Bonnie" Atkins Obituary
Bernice "Bonnie" Granderson Atkins

Memphis - Mrs. Bernice "Bonnie" Granderson Atkins, age 77, of Memphis, TN, died Friday, August 30, 2019, at Millington Healthcare Center in Millington, TN.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 6th from 5 - 8 p.m. at Jefferson Mortuary, Inc., 7788 Church Street, Millington, Tennessee 38053. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 12 noon at Fullview Missionary Baptist Church, 7100 Memphis Arlington Road, Bartlett, TN 38135 with a final viewing from 10 - 11:55 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Association or United Way of the Mid-South.

Interment will follow at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery in Millington, TN.

Arrangements are being handled by Jefferson Mortuary, Inc., P.O. Box 1163 7788 Church St., Millington, TN
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now