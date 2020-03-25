Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
Bernice J. Wainwright

Bernice J. Wainwright Obituary
Bernice J. Wainwright

Bernice J. Wainwright age 87. Transitioned to her Heavenly Home, March 19, 2020. She was retired as a LPN at John Gaston Hospital. Bernice was also a longtime member at Friendship MB Church where she was on the Mother Board. Her visitation will be Monday 4 to 6pm at R S Lewis & Sons, 2944 Walnut Grove Rd. Private services Tuesday, March 31, 2020 West Tenn. Veterans Cemetery.

Mother of Barbara Harris (Otis), Betty Kimbrough (Charles), Ethel Green, Alberta Gwinn (Ezell), Gwen Campbell, Beverly Ann Jenkins, Cassandra Wainwright, John Wainwright (Cheryse), James Wainwright (Shirley),Nathaniel Wainwright and a host of grandchildren other relatives and friends. R S Lewis & Sons 235 8169.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2020
