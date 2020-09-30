Bernice Marie Richmond



Memphis - Bernice Marie Richmond, 92, died on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Methodist Hospice House in Memphis, Tennessee. Surviving are sons, Lonzo Richmond of Memphis, TN, Viree Richmond, Jr., Orlando Richmond and Leslie James Richmond, daughter, Geneice Marie Kincaid; 12 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 10:55 AM on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Pentecostal Baptist Church, 1538 Norris, Memphis, Tennessee. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday at Pentecostal Baptist Church located at 1538 Norris Memphis, Tennessee 38106. Interment will be in Memphis National Cemetery, Memphis, TN.









