Bernice Rutherford Sickles
Bernice Rutherford Sickles

Byhalia, MS - Bernice Rutherford Sickles, 82, of Byhalia, MS, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born September 7, 1937 in Sledge, MS to the late Jesse Leroy and Beatrice Jones. Bernice was a retired Financial Advisor. Her greatest passion was fishing. She loved to fish with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was an avid animal lover as well. Bernice was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Sickles; a daughter, Cathy Rutherford Pittman, and a brother, Joseph Leroy Jones. Bernice was survived by her daughter, Lisa Rutherford Davis (Tony), two sons, Randy Rutherford (Shelia) and Alan Rutherford (Trish); a sister, Maxine Charlton Turner, and a sister in law, Frankie Jones Brand. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Christy, Mendy, Patrick, Stacy, Tracy, Derick, Jamie, Brandy, Zach; 23 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren. Memorial Contributions may be made to American Cancer Society at dontate3.cancer.org or P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:00 am at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
6628952310
