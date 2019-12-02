Services
Bernice Summers Obituary
Bernice Summers

Southaven - Bernice A. Summers, 93, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, in Southaven, Mississippi.

The family will receive friends Friday, December 6th from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home in Southaven, MS with the funeral service immediately following at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Memphis Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens on Germantown Parkway.

Mrs. Summers was preceded in death by her parents Mr. Walter & Mrs. Agnes Schneider, her husband of 55 years Mr. CT Summers, sons Thomas and Donald Summers, and sisters Henrietta Gray, Agnes Meuer, and Ailene Ohlendorf. Survivors include her brother Donald Schneider (Shelvy), daughters Cathy Owings, Linda Dowling (David), Margie Mays, and Debbie Simpson (Kevin), thirteen grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
