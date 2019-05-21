|
|
Bernice Wade Madden
Senatobia, MS - On Thursday, May 2, 2019, Bernice "Meemie" Wade Madden, was called home by her Lord at the age of 90. Meemie passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family.
The viewing was held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Pate-Jones Funeral Home in Senatobia, MS. Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the funeral home at 1:00 pm. Services were followed by burial at Crittenden Memorial Park in Marion AR, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. A gathering will be held following, at the home of Sean and Chandra Savage in Southaven, MS.
Bernice is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Madden Sr., sister, Imogene Smith, son, Rodney Madden, granddaughter, Buffy Kaplan, and great-grandson, Parker Gibson. Bernice is survived by son Herman Richard Madden Jr. and wife, June, of Mission Viejo, California; daughters Pam Mitchell of Ball, Louisiana, and Patty Morrow and husband, Rick, of Denham Springs, Louisiana; daughter-in-law, Kathy Madden; grandchildren Chandra Savage and husband, Sean, of Southaven, Mississippi, Braxton Mitchell and wife, Aarin, of Marion, Arkansas, Jason Madden and wife, Patty, of San Jose, California, Cain Madden of Thibodaux, Louisiana, Claudia Holifield and husband, Chris, of Vidalia, Louisiana, Tyler D'Aquilla, of Nanning, China, and Amber Morrow, of Denham Springs, Louisiana; great-grandchildren Kenneth Savage, Jordan Savage, Sabrina Kaplan, Ryker Mitchell, Jacob Riley, Olivia Holifield, Evelyn Holifield, Soan Madden, Thomas Madden, Melody Madden, Juilan Holcombe, and Jaxon Holcombe; and nephew, Billy Smith and wife, Nancy, of Arkabutla, Mississippi; and niece, Lou Thomas and husband, Phil, of Southaven, Mississippi.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 21, 2019