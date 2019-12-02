|
|
Bertha L. Wing
Memphis - Bertha L. Wing, 93, was born in Northbridge, MA on November 25, 1926, and passed on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was the eldest of five children born to Alfred C. and Lillian F. Briggs.
She was a loving mother and homemaker for two daughters, Judy Ann and Sharon Louise and a granddaughter, Heather Rene. She was also "Grandma" to many loving rescued dogs over the years. She will be missed by all.
There will be a graveside service on Thursday, December 5, at 11:00 am at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019