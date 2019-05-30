Services
Bertha Mae Morrison


Bertha Mae Morrison


1927 - 2019
Bertha Mae Morrison Obituary
Bertha Mae Morrison

Memphis - Bertha Mae Morrison, 91, of Memphis, passed away peacefully May 22, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Edward Morrison, Jr. and grandsons, Brad and Eddie.

She is survived by her daughter, Vicki and 5 sons; Larry, Randy, Wayne, Bruce, and Lance.

The visitation is from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday, May 30,2019 and funeral services are 2:00 pm Friday, May 31, 2019 at Forrest Hill Funeral Home at 2440 Whitten Road, Memphis.

Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 30, 2019
