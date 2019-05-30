|
|
Bertha Mae Morrison
Memphis - Bertha Mae Morrison, 91, of Memphis, passed away peacefully May 22, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Edward Morrison, Jr. and grandsons, Brad and Eddie.
She is survived by her daughter, Vicki and 5 sons; Larry, Randy, Wayne, Bruce, and Lance.
The visitation is from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday, May 30,2019 and funeral services are 2:00 pm Friday, May 31, 2019 at Forrest Hill Funeral Home at 2440 Whitten Road, Memphis.
901-382-1000
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 30, 2019