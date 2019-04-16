Services
Bertha Martin Free Obituary
Bertha Martin Free

Knoxville, TN

Bertha Martin Free, age 82, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was born October 17, 1936 in Woodland, MS.

Bertha is survived by her daughters, Charlotte Pumroy (Richard), and Debi Gunter (Mike); sisters Charlene Shockley and Janice Moore; grandsons John Pumroy (Elizabeth), David Pumroy, Mark Pumroy (Ashly), Wesley Glass (Katie); 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great granddaughters.

Bertha was preceded in death by Elton A Free, husband of 62 years.

Family will receive friends from 12:00pm to 2:00pm on Tuesday, April 16th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00pm.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Free family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 16, 2019
