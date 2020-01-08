Services
Shackelford Funeral Directors
109 Mecklenburg Drive
Bolivar, TN 38008
731-658-5277
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Bolivar First Baptist Church
Bertha Sipes Vaughan

Bertha Sipes Vaughan Obituary
Bertha Sipes Vaughan

Bolivar - Funeral services for Bertha Sipes Vaughan, 81, of Bolivar, are 1:00 pm January 11 at Bolivar First Baptist Church. Burial is in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation is Jan. 9th and 10th from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Bolivar.

She was a native and life-long resident of Bolivar. She moved to Memphis in the late 1950's to sing with The Slim Rhodes Show, appearing regularly on WMC-TV in Memphis and touring in the Mid-South area.

She married Joseph Vaughan in 1963 and worked with him as secretary for Bolivar Lumber Company, retiring in 2005. She was a member of the Walnut Grove Baptist Church.

She leaves two sons, Gregory R. Vaughan (Janna), and Jason Vaughan (Lisa); two sisters, Nancy Dillard (Burton) and Margaret Howell; a brother, David Sipes (Rhonda); eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; special daughter, Beth Vaughan; three step-sisters; and two step-brothers.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Jan. 8, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
