Bessie L. Strong
Memphis - Bessie L. Strong, 80, widow of the late the Reverend Miles "Levy" Strong, passed on June 3, 2019. She is survived by her sons Terry and Randy Strong of Memphis, Tennessee; one daughter, Debbia Strong of Memphis, Tennessee: 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, a host of family and friends. In addition to her parents, Willie H Phillips and Lizzie "Aunt Sis" B. Ellis, one daughter, Mary Strong, preceded her in death. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 12, 2019