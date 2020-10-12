1/
Bessie Will Holland Griffin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bessie Will Holland Griffin

Nesbit, MS - Bessie Griffin, 87, died October 7, 2020. She was born to William and Bessie (Gammill) Holland, who preceded her in death, as did her siblings Kathleen Rowe, Leca A. Brown and James Holland and her husband of 64 years, Ishmael Griffin.

She was a graduate of Maben (MS)High School and Wood Junior College (Mathiston, MS). She worked as a substitute teacher and was a skilled homemaker. She dearly loved her family and her church family of Whitehaven Baptist Church, where she served teaching children in Sunday School.

She is survived by daughter Bethany Griffin-Loftis (David), son Bill Griffin (Lou Ann), daughter Margaret Bragg (Alan); grandchildren Holland Yamin, Adam Hearon, Emily Bragg, Daniel Bragg; and great-grandson Thomas Yamin III.

The family requests that memorials be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 on October 14 at Forest Hill South Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved