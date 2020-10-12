Bessie Will Holland Griffin
Nesbit, MS - Bessie Griffin, 87, died October 7, 2020. She was born to William and Bessie (Gammill) Holland, who preceded her in death, as did her siblings Kathleen Rowe, Leca A. Brown and James Holland and her husband of 64 years, Ishmael Griffin.
She was a graduate of Maben (MS)High School and Wood Junior College (Mathiston, MS). She worked as a substitute teacher and was a skilled homemaker. She dearly loved her family and her church family of Whitehaven Baptist Church, where she served teaching children in Sunday School.
She is survived by daughter Bethany Griffin-Loftis (David), son Bill Griffin (Lou Ann), daughter Margaret Bragg (Alan); grandchildren Holland Yamin, Adam Hearon, Emily Bragg, Daniel Bragg; and great-grandson Thomas Yamin III.
The family requests that memorials be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 on October 14 at Forest Hill South Cemetery.