Services
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
(662) 895-2310
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
Betsy Jean Gibson Stone

Betsy Jean Gibson Stone Obituary
Betsy Jean Gibson Stone

Olive Branch, MS - Betsy Jean Gibson Stone, 89, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Betsy had many trades in the Olive Branch Community. She was a real estate broker, teacher, and a Shaklee distributor. Betsy was preceded in death by her husband, Rayford Wallace Stone; her parents, French and Elizabeth Gibson, and her siblings, Gladys, Glyde, Glenn, Bonnie and Billy. She leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and friends, who will miss her dearly. Family will receive friends on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654. A funeral service will be on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery in Olive Branch, Ms. Online condolences may be expressed at www.brantleyfuneral.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 27, 2019
