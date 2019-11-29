|
Bette Anne Futhey Little
Germantown - Bette Anne Futhey Little died November 26, 2019, at the age of 77 in Germantown, Tennessee. She was born February 22, 1942, in Memphis, Tennessee. Bette graduated from Whitehaven High School in 1960. She was a member of Abundant Grace Ministries. Bette and her high school sweetheart, Randall, were married for over 57 years. They had three boys whom she always loved and supported. Bette was a tremendous athlete who played baseball, softball, tennis, basketball, bowling, and golf. There was no pitcher - male or female - she could not hit. You had to have a hand of steel to catch a baseball thrown by Bette. She competed in softball at the highest national levels. She was a champion tennis player. Although afflicted with crippling arthritis at a young age, she fought her pain and ailments with inspirational endurance and resolve. She loved music and attended the Sunset Symphony when able. Bette was also an incredible cook. Her lasagna and unsweet cornbread were unrivaled. Bette had absolutely no airs or pretensions. She was straightforward and honest with a stinging dry wit, but Bette was also always supportive. She had the bluest eyes that could always see through one's nonsense. Bette loved gatherings with family, friends, and classmates. She was very involved with and connected to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Coy Marie (née Bradshaw) and Malcolm Futhey, Sr.; her sister Nancy Bass; and her son Louis Little. She leaves behind her husband Robert Randall Little; her son Russell Little and his wife Mary (née Riggins) of Medina, Tennessee; her son Robert Randall Little II of Germantown, Tennessee; her grandchildren Stephen (Christi) Little, Landon (Amy) Little, Bradley Little, Ellen Little, and Jack Little; and five great-grandchildren; her sister Gloria (Ronnie) Crawford, and her brother Malcolm (April) Futhey, Jr.; as well as hundreds of saddened family and friends. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Forest Hill East Funeral Home on Whitten Road. Services will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Bette's family requests that donations be made to the Arthritis National Research Foundation or the Memphis Humane Society.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019