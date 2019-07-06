Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
Bettie Jeane Kuha


1940 - 2019
Bettie Jeane Kuha Obituary
Bettie Jeane Kuha,

Millington - Bettie Jeane Kuha, age 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her home in Millington, TN, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was born on April 27, 1940, in Pontotoc, MS, to Clinton "Leo" and Myrtis (Hellums) Brown. She was a 1956 graduate of Pontotoc High School and State Technical Institute of Memphis. Bettie, a retired federal employee of NAS Memphis, had a passion for caring for others and her door was always open, no matter the circumstances. In addition to gardening, she loved being surrounding by family and the laughter of children.

Visitation will be held at Munford Funeral Home, 7450 Raleigh Millington Road, Millington, TN on Friday, July 5th, from 5-8 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Saturday morning, July 6th, at Munford Funeral Home with burial to follow at Northridge Cemetery.

Left to honor Bettie, "Mamaw", and remember her love, are her 4 children: John R. Reece, Tina (David) McElravey, Nancy M. Reece and Rusty Reece, all of Millington; a brother, Johnnie Mack Brown of Michie, TN; 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Additionally, over her lifetime, Bettie was a foster mother to 7 children.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William James Kuha, her parents, two sisters (Sybil Smith of Booneville, MS and Ruby Bolton of Columbus, MS) and one brother, Billy Brown of Tupelo, MS.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital to honor her love of children. Your thoughts and prayers are sufficient.

Munford Funeral Home

Millington Chapel

901.873.0123

MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 6, 2019
