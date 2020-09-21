Bettie McGann King
Memphis - Bettie McGann King, 91, formerly of Memphis, Cordova, and Hernando, died September 14, 2020, at Cornerstone Assisted Living, Milford, Massachusetts.
Born in Memphis, Bettie was the daughter of the late D. D. and Aline McGann. A child of the Great Depression, she lined her shoes with cardboard when the soles wore out and, at age 15, left Treadwell High School to go to work. Not long after Thomas King returned from WWII, Bettie eloped with him, beginning her life as a homemaker when she was only 18.
She cooked Southern favorites to perfection, especially the fried quail she prepared when Thomas had a good day bird-hunting.
Golf was Bettie's favorite sport: one of her proudest moments was sinking a hole-in-one at Colonial Country Club.
For 50 years, Bettie and Thomas supported University of Memphis sports. After her husband's death in 1996, Bettie remained a loyal fan and sponsor: she was given the Ralph Hatley Silver M Award by the University in 2004.
In 2014, Bettie moved to Massachusetts, to be near her daughter, Sheryl King, and her son-in-law, Bob McCarthy, as well as Bettie's four grandchildren, Neia, Anna Patricia, Denny and Andrew "Gil" McCarthy, and her great-granddaughter, Gabby Nosek. They are grateful for the times they shared with Bettie -- from Bingo nights to birthdays. Despite her years living with Alzheimer's, she recognized and loved her family and kept her sense of humor.
Bettie is also survived by her sister and best friend, Peggy Broadway; her niece Donna Broadway Sularin and her great nephew Kirk Sularin, all of Hernando. In addition, she is survived by her nephew Mike King and other nephews, nieces and cousins.
She was predeceased by her brothers-in-law, Albert Broadway, Frank King and Curtis King.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, her funeral service and interment will be private. However, her service will be webcast at 2:30 p.m., Central Time, on Thursday, September 24, and will be online afterward. To view a longer obituary, photos or the virtual service, please visit the funeral home's website at www.memorialparkfuneralandcemetery.com
and click on the link for "Obituaries" and go to Bettie McGann King's webpage.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
but, to celebrate Bettie's memory, please treat yourself to a pulled pork barbecue sandwich, a slice of pecan pie or a round of golf.