Bettie Tucker Rubenstein
Cordova, TN - Graveside services for Bettie Tucker Rubenstein, a resident of Cordova, Tennessee will be at 10:30 a.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Jewish Cemetery in Greenville, MS. She died peacefully on March 11, 2020 in Atlanta after a hard fought battle with cancer. She is remembered as a classy lady with a generous and kind heart. Arrangements are under the direction of Boone Funeral Home, Greenville, MS.
Bettie graduated from Central High School in Memphis, TN. She attended the University of Alabama where she pledged Sigma Delta Tau sorority. She was a devoted wife and mother raising her family in Cleveland, Mississippi. She was an active congregant of Adath Israel Temple in Cleveland as well as an dedicated member of the Adath Israel Sisterhood and Cleveland Junior Auxilary.
After she and her husband Leonard moved to Memphis in 2003, they joined Temple Israel where she was devoted to their Sisterhood as well as a volunteer at St. Jude and the Memphis Jewish Home.
She leaves behind a son, Randy, daughter-in-law Deborah Funk and two grandchildren, Charlotte and Bill Rubenstein, all of Atlanta, GA as well as a brother, Eddie Tucker, sister-in-law Marcia Wells and niece Catherine Tucker. She is also survived by her adorable dog Sadie.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clara Fortas Tucker and Albert Theodore Tucker and her beloved husband Leonard Elliot Rubenstein.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020