Betty A. Fike
Memphis,TN
Betty Fike, age 82, passed away on February 11, 2019 at Ave Maria Home in Bartlett. Betty was born April 9, 1936, in Selmer, TN and was the oldest of nine children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Fike; sisters, Sandra Stout and Mary Tedford; and brother, Robert Tedford.
After her graduation from Jackson High School, she moved to Memphis and met her future husband, Darrell Fike. They were married for 40 years before his death and raised six children. Betty and Darrell's door was always open to family, friends and neighbors. In addition to caring for her family, Betty pursued her dream of becoming a Registered Nurse. She graduated from the Memphis State College of Nursing in 1971 and worked at the Veterans Medical Center in Memphis where she proudly served our nation's veterans for over 25 years.
Throughout her career, Betty served as a head nurse, emergency triage nurse, employee health nurse and helped train medical residents during their rotation at the VA Hospital. She was president of the Nursing Alumni at Memphis State and was honored by the VA during National Nurses Month in 1990.
Betty is survived by her six children: William Lewis, Darrell Gary, Connie Lynn, Patrick Anderson (Tammie), Ronald Cletus (Julie), and Craig Wayne; seven grandchildren: Hunter, Ashley, Matt, Virginia, Zachary, Nick and Noah; eight great-grandchildren; Zane, Alex, Jacob, Ruth, Bryson, Harleigh, Elizabeth and soon to arrive, Emmitt. She also leaves her sister, Dora Ivey and brothers, Donald Greene (Peggy), Terry Greene (Judy), David Greene and Kenneth Tedford; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her visitation will be from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m with the service immediately following. on Saturday, February 16,2019 at Colonial Park United Methodist Church, 5330 Park Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. Burial will follow at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3700 N. Germantown Rd., Bartlett, TN 38133.
Betty's family would like to offer heartfelt appreciation to her caregivers and the staff at St. Francis Greenhouse at Ave Maria Home for their loving care of her over the years and in her final days and to Colonial Park for its continued love and support. The family requests any memorials be made to Colonial Park UMC or Ave Maria Home.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 15, 2019