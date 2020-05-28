Betty Anne Hudgens Stauber
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Anne Hudgens Stauber

Betty Anne Hudgens Stauber, 75, passed away on May 23, 2020. She was born on September 21, 1944 in Vicksburg, MS to Ben P. and Janie R. Hudgens. She attended White Station High School, Class of 1962, and Yazoo City High School. Betty worked in Hotel Management with Wilson Hotels, Crossroads, and Pride Hospitality. She was a member of Sea Isle Neighborhood Association and Sea Isle Senior Center.

Family members include spouse, Harvey V. Stauber Jr. (divorced/deceased); children, John V. Stauber (April Eure Stauber), Raleigh, NC, Deborah L. Stauber Kessler (Steve E. Kessler), Clayton, NC; grandchildren, Camden Leonard, NC, Seth Leonard, NC, Steven Alex Kessler (Molly Sullivan Kessler), PA, and Annie Kessler, NY; brothers and sisters, Carolyn Appling Daly (deceased, MS), Ben F. Hudgens (Linda Hudgens), TX.

The family will be having a private Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Please feel free to raise a glass at 4:00 PM central time to toast to Betty's wonderful life.

Memorials and donations can be made to your local first responders.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved