Betty Anne Hudgens Stauber



Betty Anne Hudgens Stauber, 75, passed away on May 23, 2020. She was born on September 21, 1944 in Vicksburg, MS to Ben P. and Janie R. Hudgens. She attended White Station High School, Class of 1962, and Yazoo City High School. Betty worked in Hotel Management with Wilson Hotels, Crossroads, and Pride Hospitality. She was a member of Sea Isle Neighborhood Association and Sea Isle Senior Center.



Family members include spouse, Harvey V. Stauber Jr. (divorced/deceased); children, John V. Stauber (April Eure Stauber), Raleigh, NC, Deborah L. Stauber Kessler (Steve E. Kessler), Clayton, NC; grandchildren, Camden Leonard, NC, Seth Leonard, NC, Steven Alex Kessler (Molly Sullivan Kessler), PA, and Annie Kessler, NY; brothers and sisters, Carolyn Appling Daly (deceased, MS), Ben F. Hudgens (Linda Hudgens), TX.



The family will be having a private Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Please feel free to raise a glass at 4:00 PM central time to toast to Betty's wonderful life.



Memorials and donations can be made to your local first responders.









