Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Carlene Price

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Carlene Price Obituary
Betty Carlene Price

Millington - Betty Carlene Price, 79, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital Bartlett. She was a cashier for The Navy Exchange in Millington. Mrs. Price was predeceased by her husband Delbert Clifton Price and one son Greg Todd. She is survived by Two daughters; Sharon (Larry) Hunter, Karen (Tony) Remsen and one son Aaron (Lisa) Todd, Nine Grandchildren, Ten Great Grandchildren and One Great Great Grandchild.

Services and Burial will be private at this time, with a Memorial Service at a later date. Memorials may be made to the VFW in Millington. Munford Funeral Home 901-873-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -