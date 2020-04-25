|
Betty Carlene Price
Millington - Betty Carlene Price, 79, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital Bartlett. She was a cashier for The Navy Exchange in Millington. Mrs. Price was predeceased by her husband Delbert Clifton Price and one son Greg Todd. She is survived by Two daughters; Sharon (Larry) Hunter, Karen (Tony) Remsen and one son Aaron (Lisa) Todd, Nine Grandchildren, Ten Great Grandchildren and One Great Great Grandchild.
Services and Burial will be private at this time, with a Memorial Service at a later date. Memorials may be made to the VFW in Millington. Munford Funeral Home 901-873-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020