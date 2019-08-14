|
Betty Crockett Dickerson
Memphis - On August 10 2019, Betty Lurlene Crockett Dickerson passed away. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Roy S Dickerson. She is survived by her two children, Larry Keith Dickerson (Jo Ann) and Karen Dickerson Paessler (Cliff), four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was born in Thyatira, MS. on September 14, 1925. She was the daughter of Walter Clarence and Mamie E. (Williams) Crockett. Betty attended Olive Branch high school and later she moved to Memphis where she met Roy. They were working in a parking garage downtown and he taught her how to get more tips. Later she was an employee of Sears Roebuck & Company. They married after Roy returned from WWII.
Her service will be held at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park - East on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 1:30 pm until Funeral Service at 2 pm 2440 Whitten Rd. Prior to internment there.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made to one of her favorite charities:, National Parkinson Foundation and (Alzheimer's Disease Research).
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 14, 2019