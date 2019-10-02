Services
Hope Presbyterian Church
8500 Walnut Grove Rd
Cordova, TN 38018
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hope Church
8500 Walnut Grove Rd
Cordova, TN
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Hope Church
8500 Walnut Grove Rd
Cordova, TN
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty D. Hays


1946 - 2019
Betty D. Hays Obituary
Betty D. Hays

Cleveland, MS - Betty D. Hays, 73, of Cleveland, MS, passed away on September 29, 2019.

There will be Visitation from 2-3 on Saturday, October 5th, with

the memorial service being held at 3pm at Hope Church located 8500 Walnut Grove Rd, Cordova TN 38018. Pastor Tim Cox of Brinkley Baptist Church will be officiating. Betty was born in Memphis,TN on September 14, 1946. She graduated from Snowden High School.

Betty was married to Don Hays on March 11, 2010; they were married 19 years.

She enjoyed spending time with family, talking on the phone, and reading her bible. She was also actively involved in the church.

Betty is survived by her husband Donald Hays, her children Richard (Paula) Wing, Christy (James) Erwin, DeAnne (Barry) Haynes, and her grandchildren Christian Wing, Michelle Haynes, James Erwin, Zachary Haynes, Samantha Robinson, Justin Haynes, Hannah Erwin. She is also survived by her sister, Sue Williams and other family and friends.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents John O. Dickinson and Lottie B. Dickinson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Mental Health America (mhanational.org).
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 2, 2019
