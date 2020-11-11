1/1
Betty Earles Powell
Betty Earles Powell was a charter member of St. Louis Catholic Church. She was a graduate of St. Agnes Academy and a proud supporter of the school and it's continued growth. She also attended Memphis State. She was a member of the St. Agnes "Hall of Fame" and past member of the Madonna Circle. Her hobbies were bridge, croquet (British Rules) , and reading.

She was the daughter of O.J. Fallo and Mildred Beurer Fallo. The widow of Bryan Earles and George E. Powell. She leaves a daughter Cynthia E. Gilmore (Steve) of Memphis and a son Richard B. Earles (Patty) of Memphis. She leaves grandchildren, Kristen Gilmore of Houston,Tx. and Eric Earles of Memphis. She also leaves a sister, Dorothy F. Craven of Memphis.

Memorials may be sent to St. Louis Catholic Church, St. Agnes Academy/ St.Dominic School or the charity of your choice. Due to Covid 19 services will be private however there will be a Live Stream at 10 o'clock Friday available at this link: grindstonememphis.com/betty-earles-powell




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
