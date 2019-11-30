|
Betty Flake Cox
Betty Flake Cox, 81, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Baptist in New Albany, MS. Mrs. Betty was a Desoto County School Teacher for 20 plus years, and a faithful member of Fairhaven Baptist Church for 48 years. She had a love for the Lord and enjoyed reading her bible. Mrs. Betty's favorite pastimes was collecting snow globes, playing computer games, or working the crossword puzzles. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Albert Cox and two siblings, Thomas Farris, Sr. and Mary Leake. Survivors include her two sons, Greg Cox (Stephanie) and Jeffery Cox (Sandra). She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Abigail Cox, Dalton Cox, Sumer Westhoff, Michael Westhoff, Mitchell Bush, Mataya Bush, and one great granddaughter, Addilynn Fair. Family will receive friends Monday, December 2, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10:00 am at Brantley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Southwoods. Online condolences may be expressed at www.brantleyfuneral.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019