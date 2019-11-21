|
|
Betty Fracchia, SCN, 78, (formerly Sister Joseph Paul) died November 17, 2019 in Memphis, TN. She was born in Memphis, TN. and was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lena Fracchia and her sister, Louisa Fracchia. Sister Betty is survived by many cousins and by her religious community.
She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 57 years. Sister Betty's first ministries were in elementary education. She taught at St. Anne School in Readville, MA; St. Rita School in Alexandria, LA; and St. Elizabeth School in Clarksdale, MS, where she also served as principal. Sister Betty also served in parish and pastoral ministry at St. John Parish in Oxford, Mississippi.
Beginning in 1997, Sister Betty served at St. Peter Home for Children in a variety of positions, including as educational coordinator, in social services, and as director.
Visitation and Prayer Service will be from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, with a rosary at 5:00 pm at Canale Funeral Directors, 2700 Union Avenue Ext'd, Memphis, TN.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 at St. Louis Catholic Church, 203 S. White Station Road, Memphis, TN.
Burial will take place in the Sisters of Charity Cemetery in Nazareth, Kentucky.
Burial arrangements, in Nazareth, are being handled by Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, Bardstown, Kentucky.
Memorials may be sent to the Sisters of Charity Office of Mission Advancement. P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky, 40048.
