Betty Grace Jeffrey
Memphis - Mrs. Betty Grace Jeffrey passed away March 2, 2020. She was born October 29, 1929 in New Albany, Mississippi.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Jeffrey, Sr. and son-in-law, Larry Loveless.
She is survived by her children, Rob(Kelly), Rush (Laura), Susan, Sally (Steve), and Julie (Shawn); eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020