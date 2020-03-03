Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Betty Grace Jeffrey


1929 - 2020
Betty Grace Jeffrey Obituary
Betty Grace Jeffrey

Memphis - Mrs. Betty Grace Jeffrey passed away March 2, 2020. She was born October 29, 1929 in New Albany, Mississippi.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Jeffrey, Sr. and son-in-law, Larry Loveless.

She is survived by her children, Rob(Kelly), Rush (Laura), Susan, Sally (Steve), and Julie (Shawn); eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
