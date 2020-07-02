Betty H. Burke
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Betty H. Burke, our loving and devoted mother, June 30, 2020.
She passed at her daughter's residence in Memphis, Tennessee, at age 87 surrounded by her family.
She was born in Chestnut Bluff, Tennessee, was the beloved mother of Lynn Burke and Lauren Burke Fiveash, grandmother of Ashley Mann, Russell Mann, and Christina Burke, and great grandmother of Chloe and Lilly Mann. She was predeceased by her devoted husband James L. Burke, Jr.
Betty worked as a bookkeeper with NTL, a Multi-Million Dollar Sales Club Life Member with Crye-Leike Realty, and was part owner of Burke's Florist, but more than anything she was a wonderful mother and active grandmother.
She loved to entertain in her home, play bridge, sew, and especially loved to play tennis. Her life was rooted in her church home, Germantown Baptist, where she served on several committees, helped to care for member's widows, and created and maintained the "poinsettia tree" and candelabra during the Christmas season.
A celebration of Betty's life will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis, Tennessee, Friday, July 3, 2020.Visitation 10:00 - 11:30 am, with service to follow. Memorial Park will streamline this service at www.memorialparkfuneralandcemetery.com
. Burial will be 23 July for immediate family at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.
Flowers or donations to the Alzheimer's Association
are welcome. Online condolences may be expressed through www.alzfdn.org
.