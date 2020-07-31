Betty "Doe" Hamblen



Germantown - Betty "Doe" Hamblen, 87, of Germantown, TN, beloved sweet, kind, mother, wife, grandmother, and friend passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 following a short illness. Mrs. Hamblen was born in Vilonia, AR to her parents, George and Mozelle Gullett. She spent her formative years in North Little Rock, AR. She raised her family in Memphis and Germantown, TN where she spent more than 60 years.



A librarian in the Memphis School System for many years, Mrs. Hamblen had many hobbies. She enjoyed ushering at the Orpheum and GPAC. She stayed active by doing yoga and line-dancing for many years. Mrs. Hamblen was an active member of the Unitarian Church on the River. She was also a cancer survivor and volunteered at West Clinic.



She is survived by her husband Mack of Germantown, TN, and two sons, Mark Alexander Hamblen (Libby) of Alexandria, LA and Mike Thomas Hamblen of Albuquerque, New Mexico. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Alexandra Clayton Hamblen, Meredith Ellis Hamblen and Elizabeth McDaniel Hamblen, all of Baton Rouge, LA.



The family would like to thank Rena Rosenberg of ElderCare Consultants and the management and staff of Methodist Hospice Residence for the care provided to Mrs. Hamblen during her illness. Mrs. Hamblen's family will celebrate her life in a private memorial.









