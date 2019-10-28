|
|
Betty Jackson Olson
Germantown - On Saturday, October 26, 2019, Betty Jackson Olson passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.
Betty was born on November 25,1925 in Henry County, Tennessee to Ruth and Owen Jackson. After graduating from high school, Betty moved to live with her sister in Alexandria, Virginia to work at the Pentagon and had the honor to meet and produce ID cards for military staff, including Generals MacArthur, Eisenhower and Patton. Betty was one of eight remarkable children who were raised on a farm during the depression. She is survived by one brother, Paul Douglas Jackson (Helen) of Germantown and one sister, Pattye Jackson Hudson of Paris, Tennessee, and many cousins, nieces and nephews whom she aggravated intentionally with great enjoyment.
She met her husband, Blaine Willis Olson, while he was serving in the military and they were happily married for 66 years before he proceeded her in death. Together they raised one exceptional and two very average children: Doug Olson(Donna), Matt Olson ("Sam") and Melissa Barton(Dan). She loved her six grandchildren: Katie Ledbetter (Mark), Sarah McCullar (Kyle), Molly Spurgeon (Monty), Allie Battle (Preston), Ben Olson (Taylor) and Elizabeth Olson. Her great-grandchildren, whom she cherished when she could remember them, are Maggie and Charlie Ledbetter, Whitt, Brooks and Davis McCullar, and Addie and Shep Spurgeon.
She and Blaine were founding members of Kirby Woods Baptist Church and served their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in many capacities throughout their lives.
Betty's final years were enhanced by the tender care given by Tammy Brunt Chapman and Brianne Mowry Farmer, both of whom have become members of our family. Our sincere and grateful thanks to Kirby Pines Retirement Community, as well, for their loving care and attention given to Betty for many years.
Graveside services will be at Memorial Park Southwoods Cemetery at 5485 Hacks Cross Road on Tuesday, October 29 at 11:00 a.m. with a reception and drop-in visitation to follow until 3:00 p.m. at Matt's house at 9468 Dogwood Estates Drive, Germantown, Tennessee.
Memorials can be made to her one exceptional child in cash or scratch off lottery tickets, or to a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019