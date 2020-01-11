|
|
Betty Jane Neely
Collierville - Betty Jane Neely, 78, of Collierville, TN passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
Ms. Neely was a member of Central Church in Collierville.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Jody V. Neely and daughter, Cheryl A. Neely.
She leaves her daughter, Vickey Neely-Philips of Cody, WY and granddaughter, Amber McMillin-Iskiwitz of Memphis.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 14 from 5 to 7:00 pm with service on at 2pm on Wednesday all services are at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, East.
901-382-1000
www.foresthillfh.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty's honor to the Collierville Animal Shelter: (901) 457-2670 / [email protected], St. Jude or any charity of the donor's choosing.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020