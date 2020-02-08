|
|
Betty Jane Shelton Chapman
Tuscaloosa, AL - Betty Jane Shelton Chapman passed away peacefully at her nursing home in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born on September 5, 1928 in Memphis, Tennessee, to Sam and Druepaine Shelton. A graduate of Tech High School in Memphis, she married Charles T. Chapman in 1953. She was an active member of Union Ave. Baptist Church, and later attended Northport Baptist Church in Northport, Alabama. She worked for many years at the Memphis Board of Education main offices. Hers was a devoted life lived in the love of her Lord and Savior, in service to her family, her church family, and many others. She is survived by a daughter, Karen Chapman, of Tuscaloosa; a son, Charles Chapman, Jr. of Magnolia, Arkansas; a sister, Joyce Perry (Jim) of Tequesta, Florida; and eight nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Services will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Ave., in Memphis, Tennessee. Visitation is at 10:30 a.m. with the service at 11:00, the Rev. Dr. L. Joseph ("Joey") Rosas officiating. Burial will follow immediately in Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Northport Baptist Church, 1004 Main Ave., Northport, Alabama 35476.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020