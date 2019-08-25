|
Betty Jean Cole Magee (nee Thomas)
Knoxville - Betty Jean Cole Magee slipped peacefully from this world into the arms of our Lord on August 20, 2019. She leaves behind her heartbroken family, her husband of ten years, John Magee, her son Michael (Davina), daughter Vickey (Larry Woodley) and granddaughter Lindsey. She was predeceased by her first husband, Leon Lamar Cole, and her grandparents who raised her, Clearsey and Memory Jarrett.
Born in Memphis on 14 April 1942, Betty went to school in Memphis, was a member of the National Honor Society, and graduated with honors from South Side High School.
Betty married Leon Cole July 15, 1960 and enjoyed 43 years prior to his passing. 1964 was a transformative year as Leon's niece, Vickey, and Leon's mother ("Mamaw") moved in with them and Michael was born that October.
In June 2008 Betty met John and they were married on April 4th, 2009. After spending 6 years in Germantown, TN, they moved to Tellico Lake community in Loudon, TN. They enjoyed 10 perfect years of marriage.
Betty spent five years working at Coty Inc, and in November 1967 joined Richards (now Smith & Nephew Inc) as a filing clerk. She retired from Smith & Nephew in 2001 as Director of Communications. She was a proud member of the Smith & Nephew Builder's Club which she joined in 1992 after 25 years' service.
More recently she enjoyed gardening and volunteering at the Good Neighbors Shoppe in Tellico Village.
Betty's family invite you to join them in celebrating the life of their beloved wife, mother and grandmother at Forest Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park East, 2440 Whitten Road, Memphis, TN 38133.
Visitation Sunday, August 26, 3:00 -5:00 pm; Funeral Monday, August 27, 10:00 am followed by burial.
The family request that donations in lieu of flowers be sent to: Good Neighbors Shoppe, 420 Leeper Parkway, Lenoir City, TN 37772.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 25, 2019