Betty Jean Johnson Wilson
Memphis - Betty Jean Johnson Wilson, 77, of Memphis, Tennessee, peacefully departed this life on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born January 3, 1942 in Memphis, Tennessee to the late James Johnson and Florene Bohannon Donelson.
After graduating from Melrose High School class of 1959, she attended Owen College and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Lemoyne-Owen College. She retired from the West Memphis (Arkansas) City Schools District and Memphis City Schools District after 41 years of service as an educator.
Betty was a member of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church for 25 years. She was a member of the Orange Mound Progressive Club, the Memphis City Schools Retirement Association, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
Betty is survived by her loving daughter, Daphyne Wilson Foster, son-in-law, Gerald Foster, a grand-daughter, Intisar Foster, and a host of cousins, relatives, and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 29 at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, 70 North Bellevue from 4-6pm. An Ivy Beyond the Wall ceremony will begin immediately after at 6pm. Funeral services, Friday, August 30 at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church at 1pm. Interment immediately after at New Park Cemetery, 4536 Horn Lake Road in Memphis.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Betty Jean Johnson Wilson education scholarship fund c/o Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, Attn: Scholarship Fund, 70 North Bellevue, Memphis, Tennessee 38104.
