Betty Jean Lowry Gatti
Betty Jean Lowry Gatti

Memphis - Betty Jean Lowry Gatti, 94, of Memphis, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ricco Gatti.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynne Gatti Slager and her husband George, two grandchildren, Joe Slager and his wife Jennifer and Andrea Ratcliff and her husband Bryan, and three great-grandchildren, Camille Ratcliff, Luke Ratcliff and Grant Slager.

Mrs. Gatti was born on August 14, 1926 in Miami, Florida to the late Mary Parr and Joseph Cullen Lowry. She graduated from Bartlett High School. She enjoyed boating, playing Bridge, golfing at Windyke Country Club where she was a member and flying planes. She obtained her private pilot's license on May 10, 1974 there after she joined the Civil Air Patrol as well as the Memphis Sail and Power squadron. She was also an active church member at Central Church.

The Family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, November 13 from 11:00 am until the time of the graveside service at 12:00 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
NOV
13
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
November 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
