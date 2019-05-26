|
Betty Jean Marbry
Marbry - Betty Jean Marbry, age 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019. Betty was born in Memphis, TN and was a graduate of Tech High School. She enjoyed a career as a PBX Operator and homemaker, and was a long-time member at Leawood Baptist Church. For many years she faithfully served as a prayer warrior at the Leawood Prayer Tower. Betty was known for her selflessness and her friendly smile.
She was preceded in death by her parents Rena and Park Henry; sisters, Juanita Smith, Winnie Paudert; and brother, C.P. "Bo" Henry. She was also preceded in death by her lifetime love and husband of 61 years, James P. Marbry.
Betty is survived by her sons, Mark Marbry (Janice), Greg Marbry (Marty); grandchildren, Clay Marbry (Kelly), Jana Hirst (Eddie), Laura Cook (Aaron), Joseph Marbry (Erica); and seven great-grandchildren. She also leaves brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom and Liz Marbry and brother-in-law, Bob Marbry; and many much-loved nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held at Family Funeral Care, Tuesday, May 28th with visitation starting at 9:00 am and service to follow at 10:00 am. Interment will immediately follow at Memphis Memory Gardens. Memorial donations may be sent to Leawood Baptist Church Renovation Fund, 3638 Macon Road, Memphis, TN 38122.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 26, 2019