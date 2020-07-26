Betty Jean Sparks SuberMemphis - Betty Jean Sparks Suber, 87, passed away on July 25, 2020. Mrs. Suber was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Hubert Durell Suber, and her daughter, Donna Thomas. Her survivors include her two daughters, Sharon Reeder (Paul), Kay Yarbro (Bob); son-in-law, Kenneth Thomas (Joanna); two brothers, Billy R Sparks, Eugene Sparks; eight grandchildren, Kendon Thomas, Whitney Noble, Daphne Thomas, Warren Reeder, Nathan Reeder, John Yarbro, Jay Yarbro, Jeff Yarbro; and five great grandchildren. She will be buried at Memorial Park Cemetery. Given the current national conditions and the family's concern for the health and well-being of others they ask that the service be private.