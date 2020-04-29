Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Zummach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jean Zummach


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jean Zummach Obituary
Betty Jean Zummach

Henando - Betty Jean Zummach, age 92, of Hernando, Mississippi peacefully passed away on Saturday April 25, 2020 having enjoyed the loving embrace of her children and family. Betty was born January 22, 1928 in Memphis,Tennessee.

Betty was preceded in death by her mother, father, sister, and loving husband Orval Zummach.

She will be missed by her friends and family. Memory of her will live on through her children: Larry and Janice Zummach, Ann and Jackie Allen, Martin and Becky Zummach, Fred and Judi Zummach, Jean and Dann Smith, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Betty retired from the FAA Memphis Center in the Flight Data department.

Betty was an active member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Whitehaven, and most recently Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Hernando. She found joy in practicing and living her faith.

She often found happiness in the company of her family which included her many dogs.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the Zummach family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memphis Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -