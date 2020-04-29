|
Betty Jean Zummach
Henando - Betty Jean Zummach, age 92, of Hernando, Mississippi peacefully passed away on Saturday April 25, 2020 having enjoyed the loving embrace of her children and family. Betty was born January 22, 1928 in Memphis,Tennessee.
Betty was preceded in death by her mother, father, sister, and loving husband Orval Zummach.
She will be missed by her friends and family. Memory of her will live on through her children: Larry and Janice Zummach, Ann and Jackie Allen, Martin and Becky Zummach, Fred and Judi Zummach, Jean and Dann Smith, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Betty retired from the FAA Memphis Center in the Flight Data department.
Betty was an active member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Whitehaven, and most recently Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Hernando. She found joy in practicing and living her faith.
She often found happiness in the company of her family which included her many dogs.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the Zummach family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020