Services
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Hoyt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jeanne Jacobs Hoyt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jeanne Jacobs Hoyt Obituary
Betty Jeanne Jacobs Hoyt

Betty Jeanne Hoyt was born August 17, 1920 in Evanston, Illinois and died March 3, 2020, five months short of her one hundredth birthday at Allen Morgan Nursing Home.

She graduated from The Hutchison School, and attended Fairmont College in Washington, D.C. and Southwestern College, now Rhodes, in Memphis.

Under her maiden name, Betty Jeanne Claffey, she was a columnist and reporter for The Commercial Appeal. During World War II, she was also aviation editor, and was Penny Jr. the social editor.

Betty Jeanne was the wife of Frederick Phillip Jacobs, Jr. of Grider Plantation, Grider, Arkansas where they lived for many years before she moved back to Memphis as a widow. She later married Henry K. Hoyt of Leachville, Arkansas and Memphis.

An authority and lecturer on antique glass, she had been a docent at Memphis Brooks Museum and The Dixon Gallery. She was past president of Woman's Exchange and a member of The Memphis Glass Collectors Club, Les Passees and The Church of The Holy Communion.

She leaves two children, Jeanne Jacobs (Lichterman) Sutherland of Memphis and Valerie Hoyt Alberta of New York City. Betty Jeanne's son, Frederick Phillip Jacobs, III, predeceased his mother by three years. Betty Jeanne also leaves one grandson, Martin Joseph Lichterman, III and two great granddaughters, Madalyn Elise Lichterman and Katherine Elizabeth Lichterman.

There will be a small service for family at the Church of The Holy Communion with internment in the memorial garden at a later date.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -