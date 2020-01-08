Services
Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
(410) 644-1900
Betty Lee Scharf

Brookfield, WI - On January 3, 2020 Betty Lee Scharf (age 88), passed away in Brookfield, Wisconsin. Betty was the loving wife of the late Walter Joseph Scharf and loving mother of Christine Clemence, Susan Gerard, Jeffrey Scharf and Thomas Scharf. She is also survived by her loving sister Joyce Green, 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Betty spent most of her life in Memphis, but is a child of Baltimore and will return to be buried alongside her husband.

Funeral Services will be held at Loudon Park Funeral Home (Baltimore) followed by Internment at New Cathedral Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
