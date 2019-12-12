|
Betty Lou Armstrong
Nestbit, MS - Betty Lou Armstrong 103, of Nesbit, Mississippi died December 10, 2019. Betty was a member of Thrifthaven/ Heritage Baptist Church since 1954. Visitation for Betty will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133, followed funeral service at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Betty may be offered to The Big Sky Bible Camp for the "A Promise Kept" fund (bigskybiblecamp.org)
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019