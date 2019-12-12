Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lou Armstrong

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Lou Armstrong Obituary
Betty Lou Armstrong

Nestbit, MS - Betty Lou Armstrong 103, of Nesbit, Mississippi died December 10, 2019. Betty was a member of Thrifthaven/ Heritage Baptist Church since 1954. Visitation for Betty will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133, followed funeral service at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Betty may be offered to The Big Sky Bible Camp for the "A Promise Kept" fund (bigskybiblecamp.org)
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -